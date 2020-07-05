STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Private labs sore over cut in Covid test rates

The rates of other tests like XpertNAT and TrueNAT have also been revised.​

Published: 05th July 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab samples for COVID-19 testing during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in Chennai

A health worker collects swab samples for COVID-19 testing. (Photo| PTI)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s plan to augment Covid-19 tests on a public-private partnership is set for a bumpy ride as the slashing of test rates has not gone down well with some private laboratories. The state had reduced the cost of Covid tests on July 2, based on the direction of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). As per the revised rates, private laboratories can charge Rs 2,500-Rs 2750 for RT-PCR test, as against Rs 4,500 fixed earlier. The rates of other tests like XpertNAT and TrueNAT have also been revised.

According to the state health department, the ICMR had directed it to negotiate with private labs and fix mutually agreeable prices for samples sent by the government and also for private individuals referred by registered medical practitioners for testing.Though the government claims that the health department had convened a meeting on June 19 with all private labs conducting Covid tests before rate revision, the Kerala Medical Laboratory Owners’ Association (KMLOA) has come out saying none of its representatives was invited to the meeting. It said the rate revision was impractical for most of the labs.

“The revised rates may not be feasible for all. The government says that the price of test kits has come down. But that’s not true. Companies that supply reagents for RT-PCR are yet to slash the price,” said KMLOA president Balachandran. “Take the case of RT-PCR, which is the gold standard in diagnosing Covid-19. The state government has now reduced its rate to `2,750 (open system) and `2,500 (if referred by the government to private labs). A price reduction of this kind is unacceptable,” said a representative of KMLOA.“With the revised rate, labs won’t be able to meet the expenses for the machinery, manpower to carry out the procedure and the precautionary measures needed for the same,” the representative said. 

State to go ahead with revised rates

According to the Kerala Medical Laboratory Owners’ Association, labs have to pay a minimum of `50,000 for the microbiologist doing the testing and have to incur additional expenses for sample collection and for providing protective gear for the technician.  Meanwhile, the health department said it is going ahead with the rate revision. The ICMR had asked the states to reduce the rates saying the prices of testing kits have become competitive and undergone reduction as compared to the initial days of the pandemic. 

New rates 
RT-PCR - Rs 2,750 (open system) and L2,500 (Sample referred by the government)
XpertNAT Test- Rs 3,000
TrueNAT Test step I - Rs 1,500
TrueNAT Test step II (only for those who test positive in step I)  - Rs 1,500
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp