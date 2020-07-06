STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Concerns raised over efficiency of online driving learner’s licence test

In addition, the MVD officers can directly verify the physical status of the applicant to ensure that the person is physically fit for driving, while coming to the MVD office for the exam.

Published: 06th July 2020 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

Driving car, Car

Representational Image

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Motor Vehicles Department’s (MVD) decision to conduct the learner’s licence tests online has invited criticism from various quarters, including from the regional transport officers. Many argue that the new method lacks a fool-proof system to avoid malpractices during the test, which in turn affects its efficiency.

As per a June 29 order issued by Transport department principal secretary K R Jyothilal, the government has directed officers in regional transport offices to ensure facilities for applicants to appear for the online test from their own homes using a computer or mobile phone. The order, which directed the officers to conduct the test online until further notice, said learners’ licence shall be sent to candidates online. Applicants can use the licence after taking its print-out. The decision has been taken in view of how Covid-19 has hindered the licence issuing process across the state.

However, according to some officers, permitting applicants to appear for the tests at their respective homes or offices may give them an opportunity to resort to malpractices. “Under the existing system, the exam is conducted either at the MVD office or an exam hall under the direct supervision of MVD officials. If it is shifted to houses or other places, we can’t ensure that the original candidate is appearing for the exam. We can’t ensure candidates do not seek assistance from somebody else or refer any textbook while attending the exam,” said an officer, on condition of anonymity.

In addition, the MVD officers can directly verify the physical status of the applicant to ensure that the person is physically fit for driving, while coming to the MVD office for the exam. “If RT offices are not capable of conducting tests online, the gover nment can seek the possibility of roping in authorised online testing centres. Instead, awarding licences without ensuring the candidates’ knowledge on traffic rules may lead to a rise in road accidents, affecting the safety of the public,” said the officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Motor Vehicles Department online driving learner online driving license test
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp