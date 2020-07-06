STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Experts in quandary over wide spraying of disinfectants in Kerala

While some oppose the idea of mass disinfection, others support the govt’s efforts

Published: 06th July 2020 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

Fire and Rescue Services officer spraying disinfectant inside the KSRTC bus station in Kozhikode on Sunday

Fire and Rescue Services officer spraying disinfectant inside the KSRTC bus station in Kozhikode on Sunday | MANU R MAVELIL

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Does wide-area spraying of disinfectants and fumigation help keep coronavirus at bay? As the Covid-19 situation in the state has taken a turn for the worse, experts are divided on the efficacy of mass disinfection being carried out by local bodies. While some are opposed to the idea of spraying streets with disinfectants, on the grounds that it is a futile exercise, there are others supportive of the government’s efforts.

“The sight of workers in protective gear using highpressure sprays might look impressive. But in actual terms, it is a health hazard and complete waste of time and money. It doesn’t help contain the spread of infection at all,” said an epidemiologist at a Government Medical College Hospital while pointing out that transmission occurs through airborne droplets and aerosols from an infected person.

Anup R Warrier, consultant, Aster DM Healthcare, said, “It is a reflection of poor understanding of disease transmission dynamics, besides negating the basic principles of infection prevention. Practising social distancing, washing hands frequently and wearing face masks are the key to insulate oneself against Covid.” But Abraham Varghese, president, IMA Kerala chapter, endorsed wide-area spraying and fumigation since these are also part of the measures to stem the virus spread.

“The thing with Covid is that there is no certainty as to what will work. Similar practices are followed world over. In times of a public health emergency, governments will resort to all possible measures for the general good,” said Abraham. According to the experts, sanitising contaminated surfaces using liquid disinfectants should get priority over wide-area spraying to check Covid transmission.

In the case of using the disinfectant solution, mainly sodium hypochlorite, the fire and rescue services department had made a representation to the government seeking financial assistance as it pointed out that the spraying had damaged many fire engines. The World Health Organisation had warned that spraying the streets with disinfectant does not eliminate coronavirus and even poses a health risk.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
wide spraying of disinfectants COVID 19 coronavirus
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp