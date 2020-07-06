Kerala health workers chase down man who broke home quarantine after tiff with wife

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: It all began with a minor quarrel involving a husband and a wife...

The town of Pathanamthitta on Monday witnessed high drama when a 47-year-old Non-Resident Keralite, who had returned from Saudi Arabia, broke quarantine and roamed around on his scooter. The Health Department workers along with police had to chase him down after a tense 30-minute stand-off.

The incident took place on Monday noon when the police, who were placed at St Peter's Junction in Pathanamthitta as part of the COVID-19 precautionary patrol, noticed a man without mask travelling on a scooter.

After stopping him, they learnt that he had landed in Kerala on July 3 from Riyadh, KSA.

The police asked him for his home number and talked to his wife, who informed them that her husband had left in a huff after a minor tiff.

The police pulled up the man for violating quarantine norms upon which he got irked. He refused to accompany the cops to the hospital.

According to information passed on by the police, four health workers wearing PPE kits then arrived at the spot and insisted the man accompany them. The man tried to escape and ran towards the centre of the road.

The health workers chased after him and finally were able to catch him from a nearby shop at St Peter's Jn.

Though the locals had also joined in the chase, the health workers asked them to stay away to ensure their safety. The man was later moved to Kozhanchery Hospital.

His contact tracing is going on, informed the officers.

The entire area was later disinfected by Fire and Rescue service personnel.



