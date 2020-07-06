STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala health workers chase down man who broke home quarantine after tiff with wife

The incident took place on Monday noon when the police noticed a man without mask travelling on a scooter. 

Published: 06th July 2020 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

The 47-year-old is seen arguing with the Kerala police who are trying to convince him of staying in quarantine.

The 47-year-old is seen arguing with the Kerala police who are trying to convince him of staying in quarantine. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: It all began with a minor quarrel involving a husband and a wife...

The town of Pathanamthitta on Monday witnessed high drama when a 47-year-old Non-Resident Keralite, who had returned from Saudi Arabia, broke quarantine and roamed around on his scooter. The Health Department workers along with police had to chase him down after a tense 30-minute stand-off.

The incident took place on Monday noon when the police, who were placed at St Peter's Junction in Pathanamthitta as part of the COVID-19 precautionary patrol, noticed a man without mask travelling on a scooter. 

After stopping him, they learnt that he had landed in Kerala on July 3 from Riyadh, KSA. 

The police asked him for his home number and talked to his wife, who informed them that her husband had left in a huff after a minor tiff. 

ALSO READ | Kerala gold smuggling case knocks at the door of CM's office, woman accused on the run

The police pulled up the man for violating quarantine norms upon which he got irked. He refused to accompany the cops to the hospital. 

According to information passed on by the police, four health workers wearing PPE kits then arrived at the spot and insisted the man accompany them. The man tried to escape and ran towards the centre of the road. 

ALSO WATCH:

The health workers chased after him and finally were able to catch him from a nearby shop at St Peter's Jn.

Though the locals had also joined in the chase, the health workers asked them to stay away to ensure their safety. The man was later moved to Kozhanchery Hospital.

His contact tracing is going on, informed the officers. 

The entire area was later disinfected by Fire and Rescue service personnel.
 

ALSO SEE:

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus home quarantine PPE saudi arabia
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp