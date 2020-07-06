STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Lakshadweep only Union Territory under Indian jurisdiction to not have a single case of COVID-19 till now

On reaching Lakshadweep, the people will also be strictly monitored during the 14 days of home quarantine.

Published: 06th July 2020 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep islands

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: As India overtook Russia and became the nation with the third most number of COVID-19 cases, Lakshadweep, the archipelago of 36 islands, seems to have cracked the code to tackle the virus, at least for now. The islands, the country’s smallest Union Territory with a population of about 64,000 and lying about 380 km off Kochi, has the rare distinction of becoming the only region under the Indian jurisdiction where not even a single case of COVID-19 has been reported till now.

The way Lakshadweep Islands resisted the pandemic -- more than five months after India reported its first coronavirus patient -- is a story of meticulous tracking and executing a well-planned routine to the last detail. T Kassim, deputy collector, Kavaratti, said more than 1,000 people had gone to the mainland for treatment purposes, and their return was planned in a well charted-out manner. For instance, only the natives of Lakshadweep were allowed to return while the administration closed the doors on outsiders such as tourists.

“Even for the residents, what we have done is strict quarantine for seven days at the government guest house in Kochi. After seven days, they will be tested for COVID. Only those testing negative will be allowed to board the ship (to the island),” said Kassim. On reaching Lakshadweep, the people will also be strictly monitored during the 14 days of home quarantine. “Since the population is small, we can manage this relatively easily,” he said.

“We have also provided free food, costing `260/packet, to those without means, including migrant workers on the island, three times a day,” said Kassim. Over 6,000 migrant workers have returned from Lakshadweep to their home states when the lockdown was eased.

However, they will not be allowed an entry back till the administration deems it fully safe. Shakeel Ahmed, deputy director, Directorate of Port Shipping and Aviation, Lakshadweep, said after the lockdown was eased, about 70-80 trips may have been operated to and from the island. “The visitors and tourists who were on the island used the trips to return to the mainland,” said Ahmed. Kassim said the government guest house in Kavaratti has also been turned into a 20- bed COVID centre, which will be used for those who may test positive in future.

“In fact, there are facilities for emergencies on each of the 10 islands,” he said. While well over 1,000 residents have returned to the island, Kassim said there could be another 200-300 people in Kochi and other parts who are expected to come back in the coming days. “Two ships come to Lakshadweep from Kochi every week. These are being operated mostly for bringing essential supplies to the island,” he said. However, those who want to return could also come via the ships, but after strictly following the COVID protocol.

RARE FEAT

The islands, the country’s smallest Union Territory with a population of about 64,000 and lying about 380 km off Kochi, has the rare distinction of becoming the only region under the Indian jurisdiction where not even a single case of COVID-19 has been reported till now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lakshadweep islands coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp