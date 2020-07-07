Six arrested for defying lockdown, holding midnight party in Idukki's private resort

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The police on Monday arrested six persons for holding a midnight party defying lockdown rules at a private resort in Rajappara near Nedumkandam.

As per the direction of Idukki SP Karuppu Swami, the police have arrested Manu Krishna, 28, of Thoppil house in Mannadisala, Babu Madhavan, 49, of Chundanga Karayil house, Udumbanchola, Kuttappayi, 50, of Santhanpara, Kannan, 50, of Illam house, Santhanpara, Jose, 35, of Kothamangalam, and Soji K Francis,20, of Kalliyaniyil, Chemmannar.

The arrested persons were let off on station bail on Monday itself.

It is learned that as many as 47 persons had taken part in the event which was held in connection with the inauguration of a private quarry unit in Udumbanchola.

The organizers of the programme had organised a belly dance by a Ukrainian woman and liquor was served, defying social distancing norms.

Meanwhile, Udumbanchola tahsildar has directed Chathurangappara village officer to conduct a detailed probe on whether the quarry had resumed operation legally

or not. The revenue department has started a probe on the issue in the wake of allegations that the quarry is situated on government 'purambok' land.

Sources said a high-level probe on the issue will be conducted in the coming days.

