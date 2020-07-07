To make easy money, youth in Kozhikode turn to drug peddling amid COVID-19 pandemic

Pooja Nair By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Rahul (name changed) was an IT professional in an MNC in Chennai till April 15 this

year. He was among thousands of youngsters who lost their jobs in the IT sector as an immediate impact of COVID-19.

As Rahul came back to his native, the only option he picked up to find easy money was joining a drug-peddling gang. In an inspection conducted by the excise sleuths, a total of 10 kilogram of ganja was seized from Rahul, while he was trying to transport it on his bike.

During interrogation, excise officials came to know about the sad tale of Rahul, due to which he had to opt for peddling work in order to bring money home for the treatment of his parents and pay EMIs.

According to the officials, as youngsters have started losing their jobs, many have turned to drug peddling and illicit brewing of liquor which are considered as a high-profit business as they procure drugs for minimal rates and sell them at high prices.

In the last one week, a total of six ganja cases were recorded in addition to 10 cases of illicit brewing of country liquor, from different parts of the district. On Sunday, a 25-year-old youngster was arrested from Kozhikode city for transporting ganja in a lorry that was carrying marble to a work site.

Speaking about the scenario, deputy commissioner of excise Anil Kumar said, "Loss of job is considered as the most severe immediate impact of COVID-19 crisis. Hence youngsters with a previous background in peddling or illicit brewing have resumed their activities."

He added that the major attraction of drug sales is definitely the huge profit. The number of people getting admitted to de-addiction centres was on the rise in the initial weeks of lockdown, but the numbers have started to come down.

In March and April, the total number of people admitted to de-addiction centres was 180, which came down to 117 in May and 106 in June. The deputy commissioner also pointed out that, in several isolated islands, especially those near reservoirs, brewing of country liquor has started, and more than 20,000 litres of wash was seized in a short span of time. The department is taking all its measures to curb the use and sales of these products, he said.