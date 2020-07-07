STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

To make easy money, youth in Kozhikode turn to drug peddling amid COVID-19 pandemic

In an inspection conducted by the excise sleuths, a total of 10 kilogram of ganja was seized from an ex-IT professional who lost his job recently.

Published: 07th July 2020 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 01:02 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs, Drug peddling, Ganja

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Pooja Nair
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  Rahul (name changed) was an IT professional in an MNC in Chennai till April 15 this
year. He was among thousands of youngsters who lost their jobs in the IT sector as an immediate impact of COVID-19.

As Rahul came back to his native, the only option he picked up to find easy money was joining a drug-peddling gang. In an inspection conducted by the excise sleuths, a total of 10 kilogram of ganja was seized from Rahul, while he was trying to transport it on his bike.

During interrogation, excise officials came to know about the sad tale of Rahul, due to which he had to opt for peddling work in order to bring money home for the treatment of his parents and pay EMIs.

According to the officials, as youngsters have started losing their jobs, many have turned to drug peddling and illicit brewing of liquor which are considered as a high-profit business as they procure drugs for minimal rates and sell them at high prices.

In the last one week, a total of six ganja cases were recorded in addition to 10 cases of illicit brewing of country liquor, from different parts of the district. On Sunday, a 25-year-old youngster was arrested from Kozhikode city for transporting ganja in a lorry that was carrying marble to a work site.

Speaking about the scenario, deputy commissioner of excise Anil Kumar said, "Loss of job is considered as the most severe immediate impact of COVID-19 crisis. Hence youngsters with a previous background in peddling or illicit brewing have resumed their activities."

He added that the major attraction of drug sales is definitely the huge profit. The number of people getting admitted to de-addiction centres was on the rise in the initial weeks of lockdown, but the numbers have started to come down.

In March and April, the total number of people admitted to de-addiction centres was 180, which came down to 117 in May and 106 in June. The deputy commissioner also pointed out that, in several isolated islands, especially those near reservoirs, brewing of country liquor has started, and more than 20,000 litres of wash was seized in a short span of time. The department is taking all its measures to curb the use and sales of these products, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kozhikode drug peddling Kozhikode Police Kerala jobless youth COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp