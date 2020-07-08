COVID-19: Strict measures in Kerala's Poonthura as 119 test positive, commandos deployed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Strict COVID-19 prevention measures will be implemented in Poonthura as close to 119 people tested positive in the region from the 600 samples collected in the past five days.

The situation in Poonthura was evaluated at a high level meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan following which the CM called for strict intervention in the region to contain the spread of the virus.

The new regulations include restrictions for entry into Poonthura, closure of entry points, coastal police to restrict entry of people through sea and to provide all necessary assistance for the locals.

In the three wards of Thiruvananthapuram corporation in and around Poonthura, each family will be given five kilograms of free ration.

One platoon of police commandos has been deployed here for a week to help in the containment efforts.