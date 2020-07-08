Speaker Sreeramakrishnan refutes allegations of being acquainted to Swapna

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan has refuted allegations that Swapna Suresh was close to him. Sreeramakrishnan came up with the clarification after a video clip showing him interacting friendly with Swapna at a private function in Thiruvananthapuram, was widely circulated on social media. He said it was illogical to draw any conclusion from the video of a startup product’s launch a few months ago, where Swapna was also present.

He said he was ready to face any probe in the case. The Speaker said the suspect was familiar to him as the first secretary of UAE Consulate and hence, she was accorded the same respect as given to any diplomat.

“She used to represent the UAE Consulate while inviting me to various functions. We have sought the help of the Malayali officer at the consulate on visa stamping, double verification etc,” said Sreeramakrishnan. He dismissed the allegation that Swapna was involved with the Loka Kerala Sabha.