Brother not sure whether Swapna passed Class X

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Swapna is unlikely to have basic qualifications for a job in an agency of a project under IT department of Kerala and former job at UAE consulate. On Wednesday, Swapna’s elder brother Bright Suresh revealed that he was not sure whether she had completed Class X. In a phone conversation with TNIE, Bright, who is settled in Los Angeles in the US, said she might not have completed her Class X while studying in Abu Dhabi with the family.

“My mother told me this. Our childhood days were great. But I lost touch with her since I completed class XII,” he said.

Bright said he had come to his residence last year. “Swapna did not like my visit to the home after several years. She assumed that my visit was to grab the ancestral property. So she threatened me saying my hands and legs will be chopped off if I called again for my share of the property. Since this phone conversation, I did not visit either Kerala or my residence,” he said.