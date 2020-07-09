Centre will carry out foolproof probe in gold smuggling case: V Muraleedharan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Terming the stance taken by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the smuggling case ‘mysterious’, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday said the Centre would carry out a foolproof probe into the case. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Muraleedharan accused Pinarayi of trying to wash his hands of the case despite an influential person in the administration being linked to it. Neither the accused nor those who protected them will be spared, he said.

He said the Customs had sought permission from the External Affairs Ministry to seek information from the UAE Consulate staff in Thiruvananthapuram. A decision on whether any other Central agency should probe the case will be taken on the basis of how the situation evolves, he said. Muraleedharan said it was for the state government or the High Court to recommend a CBI probe into the case.