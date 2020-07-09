STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Malayali expat woman faces cyber bullying in Swapna’s name

Sheeja Natraj, an active face of a pro-Congress organisation in Bahrain is mulling legal steps for her portrayal as Swapna and the cyber bullying she faced due to it.

Sheeja Natraj

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Sheeja Natraj, an active face of a pro-Congress organisation in Bahrain is mulling legal steps for her portrayal as Swapna and the cyber bullying she faced due to it. After Swapna hogged limelight, a picture of Sheeja with IUML state president Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal started doing the rounds on social media wrongly portraying her as Swapna. 

“I am going through hell. The propaganda first appeared on the Facebook timeline of CPM members in Bahrain. Later CPM members from Kerala too started spreading the fake post,” Sheeja told TNIE. She alleged that a dirty political agenda is going on to divert attention from the real gold smuggling issue in which CPM has poked its nose. Sheeja said that she would be filing a case in Bahrain and Kerala. 

“I am the women’s wing president of Overseas Indian Cultural Congress (OICC) in Bahrain for the past nine years. I had visited Hyderali Shihab Thangal in March 2016 with OICC leaders when he came to Bahrain for a function organised by the Bahrain chapter of Samastha. That picture is being portrayed as that of Swapna with Thangal. It is a malicious political agenda,” she said.A native of Iringal near Vadakara, Sheeja said the expat community in Bahrain has given her all support to move legally. “A few had fallen to the wrong propaganda,” she lamented. Sheeja and her family have been in Bahrain for the past 18 years.

