Three-member family who created COVID-19 panic in Kerala's Ranni returns to Italy

BS Shibu By

Express News Service

KOCHI: After five tumultuous months, during which they were criticised for spreading the pandemic, the three-member family from Ranni, one of the first positive cases in the state, reached Italy back on Thursday.

Though the first COVID-19 case in India was reported on January 30 in Kerala, it was with the arrival of the three-member family from Italy that the second phase of the pandemic started to grip the state. It was on February 29 that Moncy Abraham, his wife Remani and son Rijo Moncy reached Ranni from Italy.

However, COVID-19 tracking was not stringent at that time as they reached Ranni without necessary medical check-up. With Moncy's brother, who sought medical aid for fever, testing positive on March 6, it was also the beginning of the second wave of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Soon three members of the family, Moncy's brother's wife, his parents and two others in the locality were also tested positive. His daughter and son in law who received him at the airport were also tested positive.

The family was tested negative on March 28. "It was a really difficult time not only for Moncy and family but all of us. Many people blamed them for returning to home town. However, they reiterated that they were not aware of the pandemic and protocols then. Though initially they were targeted, later people became aware of the situation. The family members themselves were much relieved because of the strong support of health workers and they did not end up as super spreaders," said one of the relatives.

It was on July 7 morning that they took off from Kochi via Hyderabad, Delhi and Paris to reach Italy. "They are residing at Treviso in Northern Italy. They informed the family members that they have reached safely on Thursday noon. They will have to undergo two weeks of quarantine there," added the relatives.

Though the family was supposed to return two weeks ago, the reduced number of flights and non-availability of tickets affected their plan. The police clearance for the return trip was issued last week.