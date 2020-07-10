STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Boy was on boat that took fire from Italian marines, claims family; seeks Rs 100 crore compensation

The family said Prijin, who was 14-years-old at that time became very disturbed and subsequently fell into depression and eventually ended his life in July last year.

Published: 10th July 2020 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Italian marines Salvatore Girone (L) and Massimiliano Latorre (File|AP)

By PTI

KOCHI: The family of a man who died by suicide has claimed that he was on a fishing boat that came under fire from Italian marines eight years ago when he was 14 years old and has appealed to the Centre to get Rs 100 crore compensation from Italy RPT Italy.

After witnessing the firing by the marines from oil tanker "Enrica Lexie", which killed two fishermen on February 15, 2012 off the Kerala coast, Prijin A was terrified and had sustained some minor injuries, the family claimed in its July 6 plea addressed to the Union Cabinet Secretary.

They said Prijin became very disturbed and subsequently fell into depression and eventually ended his life in July last year.

According to the family, hailing from Kanjampuram in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu, Prijin was a victim of the Enrica Lexie incident.

The eight member family, comprising Prijin's 59-year old mother and sisters, appealed to the Centre to take steps to obtain compensation "for the violation done against him" from Italy under the terms of the findings of an Arbitral Tribunal constituted under the UN Convention on The Law of The Sea.

Prijin was "not provided the protection entitlements of being a child aged 14 years as per International child rights law and Indian Constitution by the Republic of India and Republic of Italy," the family said in their petition to the Secretary, submitted through an advocate engaged by them.

He was engaged as a crew member on board the fishing vessel "St Antony" by its owner Fredy so as to help other fishermen and also for cooking.

After the incident, he was rushed to the shore in another Indian fishing boat, the family said.

On reaching the Kerala coast, Prijin, as directed by the boat owner, went to his house.

Thereafter he seemed very disturbed without having proper sleep and used to hurriedly wake up and also shout while asleep.

Fredy had visited Prijin several times and assured that necessary measures were being taken for getting justice for him, the family claimed.

There was neither medical assistance nor psychological counselling to the child, who had witnessed "cold-blooded murder" of Ajeesh Pink, (also his friend and neighbour) and another fisherman, Jelastine.

The move by the family has come nearly a week after the Hague-headquartered Permanent Court of Arbitration Tribunal upheld the conduct of the Indian authorities in the Enrica Lexie case, in which the marines were accused of killing two Indian fishermen.

While stating that India was entitled to get compensation in the case, the tribunal had held that the marines cannot be prosecuted due to the official immunity enjoyed by them.

The counsel for the family said the compensation amount claimed by his clients is "by keeping liberty to approach appropriate forum (domestic and international) for the gross violation of natural justice and international human rights law done against Prijin," and the family's "is reasonably calculated as Rs 100 crore." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Italian marines shooting case Prijin Enrica Lexie
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp