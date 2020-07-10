STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Essentials not available: Poonthura residents protest amid triple lockdown due to 'local transmission'

According to the residents, they could not buy groceries, vegetables and other necessary food for living due to the stringent restrictions in the coastal area.

Mayor K Sreekumar said that people should not come outside due to the current coronavirus situation. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tensions prevailed after local residents staged a protest on Friday in large numbers at Poonthura, the coastal area of Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, where the authorities have identified local transmission.

People living in the area, which is under triple lockdown, demanded re-opening of shops selling necessary food items to meet their needs.

Over 100 residents of the fishermen hamlet had skirmishes with the police and special commando officers deployed at the spot. 

Police officers, including DCP (Law and Order) Divya Gopinath, are on the spot to bring the situation under control. The Poonthura Vicar is also on the spot to call for restraint. District Collector Navjyot Khosa is en route to Poonthura.

"Triple lockdown was imposed at the area from Monday. We were not allowed to venture outside the house. Fishing is also prohibited now. So how could we live without food", a local fisherman said.

"It is unfortunate that people are coming outside their house. The police should take action. The talks are in progress to bring the situation under control", he said.

Poonthura and nearby Kumarichantha markets have become the COVID-19 epicentre in T'puram as more than 50 locals tested COVID-19 positive following large-scale testing held at the local level. 

Among those who tested positive on Tuesday, seven are fish sellers who operate in Anayara, Karakkamandapam, Poojapura and in Kumarichanda markets. Autorickshaw drivers and children are also among the people who tested positive.
 

