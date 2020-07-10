Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA registers FIR, to probe if it's linked to terror activities

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the gold smuggling case a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed it to conduct a probe.

The FIR was registered against Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the three persons allegedly involved in the case.

The case involved the smuggling of 30 kg of gold addressed to an attache of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram via the Trivandrum airport.

The NIA has charged them with offenses under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. The sections deal with raising funds for terrorist acts and conspiracy for terrorist activities. The NIA will probe whether the gold smuggling was linked to activities detrimental to national security.

According to the NIA, the money from the smuggled gold may be meant for terrorist activities. It will be one of the first cases in the NIA's history in which the agency is entrusted to probe gold smuggling activities.

Meanwhile, the Customs which made the seizure has started the interrogation of Sarith at their office in Kochi. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) on Thursday granted custody of him till July 15. The NIA will produce him at the NIA court after July 15.