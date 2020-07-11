Father who likely contracted COVID-19 from son latest to die in Kerala, toll rises to 29

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala on Saturday has recorded one more COVID-19 death.

A swab test conducted on Balakrishnan, a 79-year-old resident of Pulluvazhi near Perumbavoor in Ernakulam, who died on Friday night, turned positive on Saturday. He had been admitted to MOSC Medical College at Kolencherry on Friday morning with high fever. According to officials, he was a diabetes patient.

With this death, the COVID-19 toll in the state rose to 29.

According to sources, all members of his family had symptoms of fever and they had consulted a doctor at St Basil Hospital, Valayanchirangara.

His son works at the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) office in Aluva and the health officials believe that the victim might have contracted the infection from him.

"All showed fever symptoms, it was his son who first got the fever and then his mother, wife, and two children. Balakrishnan got the fever on June 21. He had consulted a doctor at the nearby hospital and took medicines. The entire family consulted the doctor and after taking medicines, their fever subsided but Balakrishnan's did not. He again went to the hospital and was admitted there on Thursday. Even then his fever was not subsiding and he was shifted to Kolencherry medical college on Friday morning," said Pulluvazhi panchayat member Eldo Mathew.

According to Eldo, it was from the medical college that the samples were collected and the result came out positive on Saturday.

The health officials have collected the swab of the rest of the family members and the results are awaited.

Meanwhile, St Basil's hospital is shut following the incident. Doctors and staff at the hospital have been sent for home quarantine. According to sources, two doctors and around 10 staff are quarantined.

The health department is also preparing the contact list of Balakrishnan.

"We are tracking his contact list and it seems that a few in the locality came in contact with the person. We are investigating and gathering the details," said a health official. However, decisions on his cremation will be taken only later after the panchayat meeting.

This is the third Covid death reported in Ernakulam.

