Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs raid Sivsankar's flat near Secretariat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hardly a week after the seizure of 30 kilograms of gold at the Thiruvananthapuram airport by the Customs, the probe into the sensational case has now reached the flat rented out by Chief Minister's former principal secretary and IT secretary M Sivasankar near the Secretariat.

The Customs have conducted a raid at a flat rented out by Sivasankar pertaining to the probe in connection with the case. The sleuths carried out a detailed inspection in the flat on Friday as they received a statement from the arrested persons, Sarith, that they used to discuss the gold deals in this flat. However, the officers did not get any vital evidence from the flat and they will record the statement from Sivasankar soon.

Sivasankar had stayed in the F6 flat of Feather Towers near the Cantonment Gate of the Secretariat for almost three years. Sources said that this flat was occupied by Swapna, Sarith and Sandeep, the three suspects of the case, later following the connection with Sivasankar. The suspects used this flat for the alleged murky deals related to gold smuggling.

Sivasankar told reporters on Saturday that he welcomes any probe and he did not want to comment more on this issue.

"Let the probe go on. I can't comment more at this moment", he said.

Sivasankar was removed from the post by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan following his alleged links with the suspect Swapna Suresh. There were reports that Sivasankar used to visit her apartment at Mudavanmugal in the city in the wee hours.



