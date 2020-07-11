STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs raid Sivsankar's flat near Secretariat

Sources said that this flat was occupied by Swapna, Sarith and Sandeep, the three suspects of the case, later following the connection with Sivasankar.

Published: 11th July 2020 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Gold smuggling

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hardly a week after the seizure of 30 kilograms of gold at the Thiruvananthapuram airport by the Customs, the probe into the sensational case has now reached the flat rented out by Chief Minister's former principal secretary and IT secretary M Sivasankar near the Secretariat.

The Customs have conducted a raid at a flat rented out by Sivasankar pertaining to the probe in connection with the case. The sleuths carried out a detailed inspection in the flat on Friday as they received a statement from the arrested persons, Sarith, that they used to discuss the gold deals in this flat. However, the officers did not get any vital evidence from the flat and they will record the statement from Sivasankar soon.

Sivasankar had stayed in the F6 flat of Feather Towers near the Cantonment Gate of the Secretariat for almost three years. Sources said that this flat was occupied by Swapna, Sarith and Sandeep, the three suspects of the case, later following the connection with Sivasankar. The suspects used this flat for the alleged murky deals related to gold smuggling.

Sivasankar told reporters on Saturday that he welcomes any probe and he did not want to comment more on this issue.

"Let the probe go on. I can't comment more at this moment", he said.

Sivasankar was removed from the post by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan following his alleged links with the suspect Swapna Suresh. There were reports that Sivasankar used to visit her apartment at Mudavanmugal in the city in the wee hours.


 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
M Sivasankar Kerala gold smuggling case gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp