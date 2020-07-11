Remembering Nanthanar in COVID-19 times thanks to this storyteller on Facebook

M A Rajeev Kumar By

Express News Service

KANNUR: Sajeev Makkoda, 48, manager, Jupiter Business System, UAE, has nothing to do with the literary world other than being an avid reader. Despite a hectic schedule, Makkoda, who has been living in the emirate for over two decades now, has managed to pursue his passion for literature and books.

Now, his passion for letters ensured that he has taken on a new role -- that of a storyteller.

His Facebook live story telling of writer Nanthanar's masterpiece 'Unnikkuttante Lokam', has put him on the threshold of literature, where he fits as a story teller quite easily. The live show arranged by 'Valluvandan Samskarika Vedi' based at Angadippuram, Malappuram, was an instant hit. It ran uninterrupted for 23 days from May 31 to June 22.

"I was not sure about the show since it was for the first time that I took up a live assignment on FB," said Sajeev, who sounds a tad excited as P Sudhakaran, son of Nanthanar, had lavished praise on his narration and passion. "Yes, I am a bit overjoyed as words of praise have come from the family of Nanthanar, whom I greatly respect," he said.

Sajeev, hailing from Anchumana in Kochi, had been a regular at the Changampuzha Memorial Library in Edappally where he discovered the pleasure of reading. "I had read a copy of 'Unnikkuttante Lokam' loaned from the library when I was in college. I still wonder, why this book is not being celebrated to the extent it ought to have been," he said.

Abdul Nishad, secretary, Valluvanadan Samskarika Vedi, harbours the same view. The idea of staging an FB live show was due to the restrictions imposed in the pandemic's wake.

"We usually conduct a Nanthanar commemoration meeting in April along with a literary award function. But, due to Covid, we had to cancel all our programmes. It was then that I came across Sajeev's FB page Oridathoridath, where he regularly posts stories and poems for children. Though it was only audio posts, I liked his presentation," said Nishad, who practises in the High Court.

Nishad then got in touch with Sajeev through FB and urged him to do a live story telling session of Unnikkuttante Lokam.

"Though I like to tell stories, I was not sure about its acceptance on social media. And the fact I'm not familiar to the public also held me back," said Sajeev.

According to Sudhakaran, "I liked his narration which gives one the impression that, the man loves the book and the character Unnikkuttan very much. The book was first published nearly 50 years ago. But due to our efforts, it is back in public focus again".

Nishad, said it was a really satisfying venture and the feedback he has been getting is just unbelievable. Nanthanar is the pseudonym of P C Gopalan. An army jawan, he had to adopt the name of Nanthanar as per the rules for active service personnel. The novel had been first published in 1973.

