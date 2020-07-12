STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manjeri medical college sets up first plasma bank

Plasma was collected from people whose recovery period exceeded 14 days but was not more than four months.

Plasma therapy

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Vishnuprasad K P
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Government Medical College Hospital in Manjeri, which had successfully administered plasma therapy on Covid-19 patients has now introduced a plasma bank, a first in the state. The initiative has been launched anticipating a surge in Covid patients in the district in the coming days. On Saturday, doctors at GMCH collected plasma from 23 people who recovered from the infection. According to Dr Shinas Babu, nodal officer, Covid Special Treatment Centre at GMCH, the bank will help in saving lives, especially of critically-ill patients.

“We expect a spike in patients who have medical complications, especially since there is already a surge in Covid-19 cases in the district. The plasma bank will help in immediately administering plasma therapy to such patients. In the past two cases which we treated using plasma therapy, we had to arrange plasma on the day the patients developed complications. This will not be a source for worry anymore,” said Dr Shinas Babu.

Plasma was collected from people whose recovery period exceeded 14 days but was not more than four months. Those who recovered were in the age group between 18 and 50 years and weighed 55kg or above. Each person donated 200ml of plasma. According to doctors, the plasma, if stored properly, can be used for one year. On Saturday, Ajith Kumar, 56, a native of Nilambur, who was treated using plasma therapy, was discharged from the hospital. Kumar, an ASI with Delhi Police, arrived at Malappuram on June 12. He was admitted to GMCH on June 17.

The patient had to undergo plasma therapy twice at the hospital after he developed pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome and septicemia. Kumar recovered from the disease on June 9. Shahul Hameed, 34, of Perithalmanna, who recovered from Covid-19 on May 28 and Abdul Lateef, 45, of Nannambra, who recovered on June 15, donated plasma to Kumar. “GMCH, Manjeri is the first hospital in the state to cure a Covid patient using plasma therapy. Vineeth of Edappal, who had recovered from the disease, donated plasma to Zainudheen,” said Babu.

