NIA team visits Customs office to collect details

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of its probe into Thiruvananthapuram airport gold smuggling case, a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited the Customs office in Kochi on Saturday.

According to officials, the team comprising an ASP and two inspectors had made the visit to collect the information gathered by the Customs department during their probe into the incident. The NIA officers also held a meeting with the Customs Commissioner on the occasion.

According to sources in the Customs, the statements collected by the agency as part of its probe were handed over to the NIA team. This includes the initial statement of P S Sarith who was arrested by the Customs. A magistrate court had sent Sarith to Customs’ custody till Wednesday, after which the NIA will record the arrest. NIA will record the statement of Sandeep’s wife Soumya.