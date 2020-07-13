Gold smuggling case: More trouble brewing for Sivasankar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the enforcement agencies tightening the noose around the accused in the gold smuggling case, more people are likely feel the heat in the coming days.The agencies are likely to record the statement of former secretary to the chif minister and IT secretary M Sivasankar, who was stripped off his responsibilities in the wake of his suspected links with Swapna Suresh.

The Customs which inspected the flat of the bureaucrat has taken away the visitors and vehicle registers of the apartment. It is learnt that the sleuths have received information that Sarith P S, Swapna and Sandeep Nair had frequented the Sivasankar’s flat even in his absence. Though there is no evidence to link the bureaucrat with gold smuggling, it is suspected that the accused have conspired on his residential premises and used their connection with him to facilitate smuggling.

The state government will be under pressure to take further action against him if the Customs and NIA record his statements or grill him, says a government source.It is suspected that he was aware of the fact that Swapna was illegally amassing wealth disproportionate to her known sources of income.

Meanwhile, the Customs reportedly contacted Fazil Fareed, another suspect in the gold smuggling case, who allegedly sent the consignment carrying gold to office of the UAE Consulate General in Thriuvananthapuram. The sleuths reportedly spoke to him through his friend’s mobile phone. However, the Customs has refused to acknowledge it.After cross-examining the statements of Sarith, Swapna and Fazil, the investigation team will decide to seek his extradition.

The Customs also took K T Rameez into custody from his residence at Vettathoor near Perithalmanna in the wee hours of Sunday after getting reports that he had been a crucial link in distributing the smuggled gold to clients in Kerala. The Customs will take a more decisive action after recording the statements of Swapna and Sandeep. The accused had also contacted some senior police officers and the purpose of contacting them has to be verified, said officials.