STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

150 kg of gold smuggled in 10 months for terror, UAE emblem forged: NIA

Both Swapna and Sarith were employees of the UAE Consulate and resigned due to unknown reasons.

Published: 14th July 2020 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh being brought to the NIA court in Kochi on Monday | Express

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major revelation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the smuggling of gold through the diplomatic channel has found that the racket had brought in 150kg of gold over the past 10 months. The NIA Court on Monday remanded suspects Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair in the agency’s custody till July 21. It has also come to light that the smuggling was undertaken not primarily for jewellers but for terrorist activities, the agency told the court. The accused also forged the UAE Consulate’s emblem to send the consignments. 

“The preliminary investigation carried out by multiple agencies showed that the gang had been smuggling gold since September 2019. They had smuggled around 150kg of gold till now. The interrogation of the suspects will shed more light on their modus operandi and the other people involved,” a source said.

Moving the custody application, the agency told the court that the Ministry of Home Affairs had conducted an initial probe and found that the smuggled gold was used for terrorist activities. According to NIA, a detailed probe is required as it involves the India-UAE bilateral relationship. The UAE has also launched a probe into the incident.

On Monday morning, the NIA Court decided that the custody application would be heard in the presence of the accused persons, following which they were brought from the Covid First-Line Centres in Thrissur and Angamaly to the court in the afternoon. Swapna arrived around 3pm and Sandeep Nair around 3.30pm. After some initial hiccups about the counsel to represent the accused, the court heard NIA prosecutor Arjun Ambalapatta. The counsel said that the gold was smuggled through the diplomatic channel by the accused.

Sandeep says consignment was addressed to a UAE diplomat

Both Swapna and Sarith were employees of the UAE Consulate and resigned due to unknown reasons. However, they came to learn about movement of the diplomatic baggage while working there. Later, they conspired with the other suspects, including Sandeep, and started smuggling gold in 2019.

In two previous attempts through the same channel, they had smuggled 9kg and 18kg of gold, before the bid to sneak in 30kg which was foiled at Thiruvananthapuram airport. They forged the UAE Consulate’s emblem to send the consignments. The NIA said it has seized a bag from Sandeep, which is suspected to have evidence that can give valuable information about the people who have links with the gang and their operations. The NIA submitted that the bag would be opened in the court later.

The court asked as to how the agency could link the smuggling incidents and terrorism, to which the NIA counsel said such illegal activity is a threat to the nation’s financial stability. Unlike hawala and counterfeit money, a huge amount can be garnered through a single gold smuggling bid. After this, the court asked the accused whether they had any objection to sending them to NIA custody. Swapna, who was shivering, complained of chest pain. The court asked the agency to provide her the required medical treatment. 

Sandeep said the facts were different from what the NIA had told the court. He said the consignment was addressed to a UAE diplomat named Rashid Al Sheimeili. A diplomatic baggage can be sent only if the copies of the diplomat’s identity card and passport are attached with the papers. He asked why the diplomat’s role is not being probed. Besides, there is a clearing agent whose role has not been probed. 

The NIA also filed a petition to rectify the name and address of third accused, Faisal, of Puthanpally in Thrissur. In the FIR filed earlier, he was mentioned as Fazil of Ernakulam. He is suspected to be the one who sent the consignments from the UAE. A petition was also filed seeking a non-bailable arrest warrant against him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
gold smuggling Terrorism Swapna Suresh NIA
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp