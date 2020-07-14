CBSE Thiruvananthapuram region tops in Class 12 results

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram region — comprising schools in Kerala and Lakshadweep -- recorded the country’s highest success rate of 97.67 per cent in the CBSE Class XII examination, the results of which were announced on Monday. The all-India pass percentage is 88.78 per cent. The region had achieved the feat last year too. However, CBSE has not released a merit list this year after having adopted a special scheme of valuation due to the cancellation of a few Class XII exams owing to the Covid situation.

Of the 35,359 students who appeared for the examination from the state this year, 34,536 became eligible for higher studies. The success rate of girls (98.42 %) is higher than that of boys (96.90 %). While 17,676 of the 17,960 girls who appeared for the exam passed, 16,860 boys did so among 17,399.

Lakshadweep, which presented nine students -- seven girls and two boys -- for the exam, recorded 100 per cent success. Government-run CBSE schools in the state enjoyed a pass percentage of 98.41 while independent (private) schools had a success rate of 97.56 per cent. While Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas registered 100 per cent success, the pass percentage of Kendriya Vidyalayas was 99.35. Private students recorded a success rate of 51.28 per cent.