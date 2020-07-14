STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Focus back on vault B of Padmanabhaswamy temple

With the state government welcoming the Supreme Court verdict in the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple case, the debate over the right to administer the temple is over.

Published: 14th July 2020 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the state government welcoming the Supreme Court verdict in the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple case, the debate over the right to administer the temple is over. Now, the million dollar question is whether Vault B would be opened.All five other vaults in the temple were inventoried by an expert committee appointed by the apex court during the course of the case. The Sree Pandara Nilavara in the temple records, known as Vault B in court records, is believed to contain a treasure almost equal or above that of  Vault A. The treasure in Vault A is roughly estimated to be worth `2 lakh crore. 

The temple thantri and the Travancore royal family had opposed the opening of the Vault B as it would affect the sanctity of the shrine. In 2011, a devaprasnam, the ritual to know the god’s wish, had ruled against the opening. The apex court later kept the opening of the vault in abeyance.  Now the present verdict has left the vault’s opening at the discretion of the advisory and administrative committees to be formed for the temple administration. It is highly unlikely that the vault will be opened since the royal family and the temple thantri haven’t changed their stand. The thantri and a representative of the royal family will be members of the temple’s new five-member administration committee. 

Temple thantri Tharananalloor Satheesan Namboodiripad refused to comment on his present position. “My previous opinion was based on the devaprasnam’s findings. If I’m asked to give a fresh opinion I will have to revisit those findings to know the reasons put forth against reopening. I need to change my stand only if those reasons have turned invalid,” he told TNIE.

The Travancore royal family’s opinion will be based on the advice of the temple thantri, according to its member Aditya Varma. “I think the present verdict too has upheld the thantri’s opinion as supreme in religious matters. If the thantri is part of the new committee, I guess the opening would be out of question,” he told TNIE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp