Kerala gold smuggling case: Police chief Behera complains over 'malicious campaign' by media

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Alleging that a section of the media was unfairly targeting the police department and certain officers in the gold smuggling case, state police chief Loknath Behera on Monday approached the Press Council of India seeking its intervention to stop the 'malicious campaign'.

The complaint, a copy of which is with The New Indian Express, said certain print/visual/social media were engaged in a malicious campaign against the department and some officers by publishing unverified reports and conjectures.

The SPC said a section of media are not sticking to the guidelines and their campaign was tarnishing the image of the police. "They are engaged in sensationalizing the issue by maliciously attacking the officers," the complaint read.

The complaint also alleged that the malicious campaign would delay and derail the probe currently being carried out by the NIA and the Customs.