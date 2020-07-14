Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress seeks action against cop over alleged links to accused

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Youth Congress has sought action against Kerala Police Association Thiruvananthapuram district president Chandrasekharan alleging that he shared a special relationship with Sandeep Nair, an accused in the gold smuggling case.

Training his guns at the officer who is a grade SI in the City Police Control Room, Youth Congress state vice-president N S Nusoor claimed Sandeep had financial dealings with Chandrasekharan and the two used to travel together.

Nusoor said he has lodged a complaint against the officer with the state police chief and the City Commissioner.

"The Youth Congress has information that the officer had used his power and influence to intimidate fellow police officers and forced them to do things on his behalf," Nusoor said in his complaint.

Nusoor also alleged that when Sandeep was arrested in connection with a case at Mannanthala, Chandrasekharan was at the station. Nusoor urged the state police chief to take action against the cop alleging that his actions had cast aspersions on the police department.