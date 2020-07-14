Kerala mortality rate lowest by a big margin

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid rising number of new Covid-19 cases and spike in local transmission of the virus, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday defended Kerala’s strategy to contain the pandemic saying what matters was the ‘case fatality rate’, where the state has the lowest number among all the other states, and is much better than the world average.The case fatality rate (CFR) is the number of deaths in 100 cases. The world average of CFR is 4.38 per cent, meaning 4.38 deaths per 100 cases. In comparison, Kerala presently has a case fatality rate of 0.39 per cent. The national average is 2.67 per cent.

The neighbouring states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have much higher rates. The number of deaths per million in Kerala is 0.9 as against the national figure of 17, the chief minister said, adding that the state was performing well in four indicators of mortality rate, disease spread, testing and recovery.

“These figures are a testimony to the fact that we have been able to prevent Covid deaths in a very good way. These figures are not meant to prove anything. Rather, it is to expose the false propaganda that some centres are deliberately making about the Covid defence activities in Kerala. When it comes to testing, the government’s policy is to increase the number of tests,” the Chief Minister said.Kerala has a test positivity rate (positive cases per 100 tests) of 2.27 which is comparable to world figures.

The average test positivity rate in India is 7.46 and it’s much higher in neighbouring states.Similarly, the test per million versus case per million is an indicator of how many tests are being done in proportion to a positive case. It is advisable to keep it above 50. In Kerala, the test per million versus case per million is now 44. In the case of a high number of positive cases, the number of tests will be increased and the number will be increased to 50 immediately.

“Our figure is way better than other states and the national figure of 13. We are ahead in conducting tests. Our state is at the forefront of preventing outbreaks, controlling mortality and conducting adequate tests, that is why we have been able to get worldwide recognition for the Covid preventive measures. The government and health workers are working together to maintain it,” he added.