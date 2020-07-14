Kerala snakebite murder: Accused Sooraj publicly confesses to killing wife Uthra 

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Sooraj, the prime accused in the Uthra snakebite murder case, has publicly confessed to killing his wife Uthra in front of the media on Tuesday when he was brought to his house in Adoor by Forest personnel for evidence collection.

Sooraj along with Suresh, who is the snake catcher and second accused in the case, were taken into custody by the forest department for collecting further evidence to prove the crime.

Though Sooraj has already confessed his crime before the Crime Branch team, he would always contradict his statement in public and would reiterate that the police was instead trying to frame him as the accused in the case.

The victim, Uthra, died of a snakebite while she was asleep in her house, in Anchal, Kollam on May 7 after a failed attempt on May 2 when Sooraj arranged for a poisonous snake to bit Uthra.

Meanwhile, the procedure to make Suresh, the snake catcher, an approver in the case is now underway .

Earlier, it was revealed that Sooraj killed his wife in order to claim her insurance policy.

The police had received a tip-off that months before the murder, Sooraj had got a life insurance policy in her name.

The Crime Branch team subsequently initiated an investigation into this angle.