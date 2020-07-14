Medical student under home quarantine dies by suicide in Kerala, COVID-19 results awaited

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A medical student, who was under home quarantine after returning from overseas, reportedly died by suicide on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Krishna Priya (20), hailing from Paipad near Changanassery in Kottayam district.

According to sources, she was studying for MBBS in Russia and returned home on July 9.

She was found hanging in her room on Tuesday morning.

Authorities had collected her swab samples to test for coronavirus and the results are awaited.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)