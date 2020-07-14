NRI who returned from Saudi Arabia dies of COVID-19 in Alappuzha, toll in Kerala now 34

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A 47-year-old Chunakkara native died of COVID-19 at the Government Medical College in Alappuzha. Nazeer, an NRI, had arrived from Saudi Arabia in the first week of July.

Health officials said that he died early on Monday morning. After his death, his swab samples were tested and confirmed that he had been infected with COVID-19.

Officials said that he was a cancer patient and approached Kottayam Medical College for cancer treatment. He was later referred to Alappuzha MCH. He had also approached the general medicine wing of the Alappuzha MCH. The health department has begun steps to prepare his contact list.

With this, the number of COVID-19 deaths has increased to 34 in the state. The death toll in the district has now risen to two. Earlier, a Chengannur native died at the Medical College after being infected.