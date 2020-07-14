Relief for students as Cochin University postpones all intermediary exams except MBA



The decision to postpone the examinations was taken at a meeting of the heads of the departments, controller of the examinations and the vice-chancellor, said Vishnu Das, unit secretary of KSU, Cusat. "The HoDs were in favour of conducting the examinations as soon as possible," he said. According to him, in a meeting with the VC, after the HoDs conference, the student representatives of KSU and SFI had stressed the seriousness of the situation and voiced their demand to cancel the examinations.



"But according to the university, cancellation is not on the cards now," said Vishnu. He said the student representatives had laid before the VC all the issues and details regarding the cancellation of the examinations by Kerala Technical University. "However, the VC said such a step will only be taken if the situation demands it and not now," said Prejith K Babu, SFI, Cusat unit secretary.



According to him, the student representatives urged the university to publish the dates of the examination much in advance, unlike the way they did recently. "This time around they had given hardly enough notification," said Prejith. Meanwhile, according to the controller of examination Benjamin Varghese, the intermediary examinations of BTech and associated courses have been postponed.



"The examinations of BTech, BArch and BFSc are the ones that have been postponed. There is no change in the examinations of other graduate and postgraduate courses," he said.