Woman who died at Pariyaram MCH tests positive

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The swab samples of PO Ayisha Hajjumma, 63, former panchayat president of Kunnothuparambu, who died at the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital on Sunday, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. A cancer patient, she was admitted to the MCH on Friday after her husband tested positive for coronavirus infection. After admitting to the hospital, her swab samples were collected for tests. However, she died on Sunday. The health officials are yet to identify her husband’s source of infection.Her burial was held at Puthur Kavumthalackal Juma Masjid by following Covid protocol. She is survived by husband, children Rajula, Fasla and Jasla.