STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Woman who died at Pariyaram MCH tests positive

Her burial was held at Puthur Kavumthalackal Juma Masjid by following Covid protocol. 

Published: 14th July 2020 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The swab samples of PO Ayisha Hajjumma, 63, former panchayat president of Kunnothuparambu, who died at the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital on Sunday, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. A cancer patient, she was admitted to the MCH on Friday after her husband tested positive for coronavirus infection. After admitting to the hospital, her swab samples were collected for tests. However, she died on Sunday. The health officials are yet to identify her husband’s source of infection.Her burial was held at Puthur Kavumthalackal Juma Masjid by following Covid protocol. She is survived by husband, children Rajula, Fasla and Jasla.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp