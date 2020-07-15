A mouth-watering menu for expats in quarantine at Kulangarathazha

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Biriyani, kuzhimanthi, majboos, ghee rice, pathal, tyre pathal, beef curry, puttu and kadala, puzhukku... This is not the menu card of a restaurant in Malabar but the food provided to quarantined expatriates of Kulangarathazha in Kayakodi twice a day. Kulangarathazha is a village where there are a good number of expatriates who generously contribute towards the development activities and, in that sense, the food supplied is a sort of giving back.

“We have 200 members from GCC countries alone. When there are development activities, charity purpose or any other common cause in the village, the major chunk of help comes from the strong expatriate community. So, we thought of helping them in return when they are through a severe crisis,” says E Abdul Aseez, chairman of Shihab Thangal Memorial Relief Cell, which has been running the free food distribution for the past 20 days.

The food is only for expatriates who are alone in home quarantine and not for those with families.

An enthusiastic women’s wing comprising Thoduvayal Hajara, Koodathil Sameera, K K Rahila and ward member Rasiya Illath cook the food and neatly pack it in plantain leaves. “Fruits are also provided in the kit. The food is be delivered at the doorstep of the person by noon and around 7.45pm. A group of volunteers take up the distribution in their vehicles,” said Rasiya. An expatriate who had received the food kits regularly for 14 days told TNIE “Where would you find a local Muslim cuisine like tyre pathal along with chicken curry provided at your doorstep on time?” he asked.