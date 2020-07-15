CBSE Class 10 results: Kerala and Lakshadweep record highest success rate of 99.28 per cent

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students from Kerala and Lakshadweep (Thiruvananthapuram region) once again recorded the highest success rate among various regions in the country with an overall pass percentage of 99.28% in the CBSE Class X examinations, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.

The all-India pass percentage stood at 91.46%.



A total of 70,992 students from Thiruvananthapuram region had appeared for the Class 12 examinations from 235 centres located in 1310 schools. Of these, 70,483 students -- including 35,115 boys and 35,368 girls -- became eligible for higher studies. Girls, with a success rate of 99.58%, outshone boys who recorded a pass percentage of 98.99.



Private (independent) schools in the region, with a pass percentage of 99.26, performed better than government schools which recorded a success rate of 97.09%. The institution-wise pass percentages were: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (99.91%) and Kendriya Vidyalaya (99.82%). Private candidates in Thiruvananthapuram region recorded a success rate of 85.11%, which was again the highest in the country.



In the children with special needs category also, candidates from Thiruvananthapuram region emerged toppers with a pass percentage of 99.05.

Of the 528 children in the special category who appeared for the exam, 523 became eligible for higher studies. No exam malpractice related cases were reported from the region.