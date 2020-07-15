Chief secretary to investigate Sivasankar’s phone calls

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The disclosure of records of phone calls between Sarith PS, one of the accused in the gold smuggling case, and the chief minister’s former secretary M Sivasankar is likely to prompt the government to take further action against the bureaucrat. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has taken a serious note of the calls made by his former aide and directed the chief secretary to investigate it as part of the probe initiated to examine how the accused had managed to work for the IT department with a fake education certificate.

However, the CM on Tuesday said, as of now, there is no ground to suspend the official. “But the government will not delay action if there is any substantial evidence against Sivasankar,” he said. “This is a new record that has come up. The chief secretary and additional chief secretary will probe if the calls made by Sivasankar were proper or not.”

According to the CM, the probe will be comprehensive as the chief secretary will examine the intelligence reports about Sivasankar’s involvement with the accused. He dismissed allegations that the intelligence reports about the accused were hidden from him, but said he would examine if there was any laxity in intelligence gathering.