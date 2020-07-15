Congress leaders visit members of erstwhile Travancore royal family

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the Supreme Court verdict on Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple that it is the erstwhile Travancore royal family who should manage the affairs of the temple, Congress leaders called on the royal family at Kowdiar Palace here on Tuesday. The first delegation was led by former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, K Muraleedharan, MP, VS Sivakumar, MLA, and KPCC vice president Palode Ravi.

Oommen Chandy promised the erstwhile Travancore royal family members that if the UDF Government comes to power next year they would ensure the protection of the temple.On Monday the Supreme Court had maintained that the erstwhile Travancore royal family should manage the world’s richest temple. On Tuesday, Oommen Chandy apprised the royal family members that it is the responsibility of the state government to provide security to the temple. Later in the evening, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and Thiruvananthapuram DCC president Neyyatinkara Sanal also called on the royal family members.