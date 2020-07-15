Day after arrest warrant, Franco Mulackal tests Covid-19 positive

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after trial the court in Kottayam issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him in the nun rape case, Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal tested positive for Covid-19.The health condition of the Bishop is said to be stable.“Yes, he is confirmed Covid positive,” Jalandhar diocese PRO Fr Peter Kavumpuram told TNIE. Bishop Franco had met his lawyer Mandeep Singh Sachdev on June 29 and 30 to discuss certain private matters.

The advocate was tested positive on July 2 and his daughters tested positive on July 5. The advocate revealed his contacts to the respective doctors. The Bishop also was called for a check-up and tested negative on July 6 and was in home quarantine. On July 12 night, he developed symptoms, including sore throat and cough. He was taken to the civil hospital and as suggested by doctors he underwent test for corona the second time.

The result turned positive, said Fr Peter.Bishop Franco Mulakkal’s advocate had informed the court on Monday that the bishop could not appear as he was quarantined for being part of the primary contact of a person who tested positive. The Joint Christian Council expressed concern over the delay in arresting the Bishop. “A person like Franco, who is influential may try to influence the witnesses and destroy evidence,” said council president Felix J Pullodan.

Meanwhile, Catholic Federation of India national president P P Joseph said the decision to issue an arrest warrant against Franco amounted to denial of justice.Punjab’s health department has quarantined Bishop Franco Mulakkal after his counsel Mandeep Singh tested positive, he said.