Malappuram man who returned from Bengaluru dies of COVID-19, toll in Kerala rises to 35

MALAPPURAM: Kerala recorded another COVID-19 death on Wednesday, taking the toll in the state to 35. Abdul Khader, a native of Purathur (near Tirur) who was under home quarantine, died on Tuesday. His COVID-19 test came out positive the following day.

The 72-year-old returned to the district with his family from Bengaluru last Friday. He developed fever on Monday and later became critically ill on Tuesday. He collapsed in his home and died before the arrival of the ambulance to the nearby hospital. With his death, the COVID toll in the district has risen to six.

On Tuesday, 58 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district. As many as 591 are under treatment for the disease in the district. The health condition of one patient under treatment is critical, according to doctors at the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri. So far, 1,111 people have tested positive for the disease in the district. As many as 39,605 people are under home quarantine and 1,904 people are under quarantine in COVID care centres.

The situation in Ponnani remains a major concern. The health department has identified as many as 137 people in July who have contracted the virus through contacts in Ponnani Taluk, revealing the dangerous situation that exists in the area.