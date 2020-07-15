STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

NIA starts hunt for Faisal, gets in touch with agencies in UAE

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a hunt for Kaipamangalam native Faisal Fareed, one of the accused in the gold smuggling case. 

Published: 15th July 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Gold smuggling accused Sandeep Nair being brought to the NIA Court in Kochi on Monday | A Sanesh

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a hunt for Kaipamangalam native Faisal Fareed, one of the accused in the gold smuggling case. Source said NIA was in touch with agencies in the UAE – both sides maintain good ties with each other – to put Faisal under surveillance. 

“Indian Embassy and the Ministry of External Affairs are already in touch with the authorities concerned in the UAE to extend the probe to inspect the operations of the racket there. The agencies there are tracking him to prevent him from absconding,” said a source.

Faisal is said to have sent the now-seized consignment of 30kg gold that was addressed to a UAE diplomat in Thiruvananthapuram. In his statement to the Customs officers, first accused Sarith P S had divulged details about Faisal and his involvement in the case. The NIA has also collected information from Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, who are currently in its custody. “Swapna and Sandeep know Faisal well and have met him in Dubai before. There are more persons in the UAE involved in the network of illegally supplying gold to the gang,” sources said.

The NIA court in Kochi on Tuesday also issued an open-end non-bailable arrest warrant against Faisal. Unlike normal warrants, open-end warrants have no expiry date. NIA will also issue a lookout notice against Faisal and has requested the Interpol to issue a ‘Blue-Corner notice’ against him. 

NIA also moved the court with a plea to serve a production warrant to produce Sarith before the court. The Customs custody of Sarith ends on Wednesday. The NIA also filed a petition seeking permission to open the bag, which was recovered from Sandeep and handed over to the court, in the court’s presence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ambur MLA AC Vilwanathan gave financial assistance, rice, groceries and vegetables to 110-year-old Hamidhabi who recovered from Covid. (Photo| EPS)
110 Not Out - India's oldest COVID-19 survivor faces discrimination
Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot.(Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan crisis: Rebel MLAs face disqualification from Assembly, Pilot says no BJP
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp