Ubiquitous Koduvally link in gold smuggling

One of the major jewellery hubs in the state, Koduvally has always come in the spotlight due to its direct or indirect connection with gold smuggling cases reported inside and outside the state.

In August 2018, six people were arrested in Koduvally under Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act with 500kg of gold. 

“The accused used their house as a centre for keeping the yellow metal and by mixing them in liquids for safe transporting. The entire family is into gold smuggling. They used women as carriers. It is just an example,” said an officer from Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Kozhikode regional unit.   The century-old gold market, one of the densest markets in India, has become a big destination for gold smuggled in not just through Kozhikode airport but through other airports too. On February 7, the DRI arrested Koduvally resident Shihabudheen Thadathil, 45, who had smuggled 200kg of gold through 117 passengers between July and September 2018 via Kempegowda Airport in Bengaluru.

However, with the latest gold smuggling case in Thiruvananthapuram, the links with terrorism is now being discussed widely. “There are indications that the revenue generated from these huge smuggling activities is used for terrorist activities. But it hasn’t been proved till dateas the carriers are arrested in different parts of the state or country and cases are registered in that particular place. The wide network of carriers and dealers across the country as well as abroad creates another challenge,” said Biswas N, former CI, Koduvally police station. The centralised investigation covering all links of smugglers could possibly unravel the dark side of Koduvally gold market.

