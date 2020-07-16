STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

After being linked to Kerala gold smuggling case, UAE consulate admin attache leaves India

According to sources, the enforcement agencies had put pressure on the Centre to allow questioning of the diplomat given the gravity of the allegations in the smuggling case

Published: 16th July 2020 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Key suspects in the gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, who were taken into custody in Bengaluru on Saturday, being brought to the NIA office in Kochi on Sunday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the NIA investigation into the gold smuggling through diplomatic channels is on, the UAE consulate's admin attache has left the country.

Rashed Khamis Ali Musaiqri Alshemeli, who was in charge of the consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, left for Delhi from the state capital on Sunday and subsequently left for Dubai from Delhi.

The admin attache is governed by the provisions of the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations and hence has immunity.

According to sources, the enforcement agencies had put pressure on the Centre to allow questioning of the diplomat given the gravity of the allegations in the smuggling case. Those arrested in the case admitted that they had acted at the direction of the admin attache. The call details of the accused proved that they had been in touch with the admin attache during the smuggling.

Further, the Customs remand report produced in court revealed that there had been a slew of procedural violations on the part of the UAE consulate office in Thiruvananthapuram in claiming the diplomatic baggage addressed to it.

Customs personnel on July 5 seized over 30 kg of gold that landed in the diplomatic baggage by air cargo at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala gold smuggling case UAE consulate
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Zydus to enter human trials
Patients can be seen sitting beside body of a suspected COVID-19 victim at OGH (Photo | EPS)
Reality of Hyderabad hospital: Suspected COVID-19 patients forced to share ward with dead
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp