Am being framed to rescue Sivasankar in gold smuggling case: Kerala CM's ex-IT Fellow

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Arun Balachandran, former IT Fellow of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has shot off a complaint to the National Investigation Agency and the Customs alleging that efforts were on to frame him in the gold smuggling case and let former IT Secretary M Sivasankar go free.

Arun's name had cropped up during the probe when the agencies found out that he had helped Swapna Suresh's husband Jayashankar take an apartment on rent. Following this, Arun told media that he had been asked by Sivasankar to do so. Screenshots of the conversation he had with Sivasankar in this regard soon found their way to the media.

Sources said Arun reiterated his allegation against Sivasankar in his letter to the central agencies. He reportedly wrote that it was on the insistence of Sivasankar that he arranged the flat for the accused. He said Sivasankar told him the apartment was being rented for his friend and his family. It was after this that he spoke to the caretaker of the apartment and finalized the rent.

Arun, in his letter, alleged that the ex-IT Secretary had known Swapna for quite some time and now efforts are on to shift the blame on him and rescue Sivasankar from the case.