Another suicide in COVID-19 isolation ward at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There has been another suicide in the COVID isolation ward of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. The patient, Nizamuddeen, 52, was a Kollam native under treatment at the hospital after he fell from a tree. This is the third suicide in the COVID ward here.

"The patient was admitted in another ward in the hospital due to an injury. However, one of the patients in the ward tested positive for COVID-19. Following this, he was moved into the observation ward," said a medical college official.

The patient was found hanging in the ward on Thursday morning by medical staff. More details are awaited from the hospital. Earlier, two patients killed themselves in the COVID ward of the hospital on the same day.

