CBSE ClassX: Thiruvananthapuram region flies high

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students from Kerala and Lakshadweep (Thiruvananthapuram region) once again recorded the highest success rate among various regions in the country with an overall pass percentage of 99.28 in the CBSE Class X examination, the results of which was announced on Wednesday.

A total of 70,992 students from Thiruvananthapuram region had appeared for the Class X examination from 235 centres located in 1,310 schnools. Of these, 70,483 students - 35,115 boys and 35,368 girls - became eligible for higher studies.

CBSE - Class X

Pass percentage

T’Puram region - 99.28%

All-India - 9.146%

Total no of students appeared - 70,992

Students passed - 70,483

No of boys passed - 35,115

No of girls passed - 35,368