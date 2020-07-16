STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala district hospital leaves body of Bengal migrant worker unattended after freezer conks off

The hospital officials, however, tried to cover it up by saying they acted on time and sent the body to Pariyaram Medical College.

Published: 16th July 2020 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Youth Congress activists stage a protest in front of the office of the superintendent of the District Hospital in Kanhangad on Wednesday.

Youth Congress activists stage a protest in front of the office of the superintendent of the District Hospital in Kanhangad on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By George Poikayil
Express News Service

KASARAGOD: In a crude display of official apathy, the body of a migrant worker was left to decompose after the morgue freezer conked off in the District Hospital in Kanhangad.

The hospital officials, however, tried to cover it up by saying they acted on time and sent the body to Pariyaram Medical College.

The body of Samaresh Karmakar (41) -- a native of Santipur in West Bengal -- was found in an early stage of decomposing when Vellarikkundu police reached the hospital to conduct the inquest on Monday.

But District Hospital superintendent Prakash K V told The New Indian Express on Tuesday that the police arrived because the hospital told them about the malfunctioning of the freezer.

"We called in the police because they are the custodian of the body," he said. Vellarikkundu inspector Premsadan said that was not the case. 

Karmakar, a worker of Uralungal Labor Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS), was found dead in his room at Mallom near Vellarikkunndu Friday morning.

He had complained of chest pain before sleeping the day before and did not wake up, said the police.

As per COVID protocol, his swabs had to be tested before a postmortem and so the police kept the body in the morgue of the district hospital. 

Monday morning, the Corona Control Cell informed that the sample of Karmakar had turned negative. So, the officer sent sub-inspector Sreehari to the District Hospital to conduct the inquest.

"We expected the body to be intact. But what we found was a decomposing body," said Premsadan. 

The officer said it affected the inquest. "From now on, we will have to wear the PPE kit and conduct the inquest before the COVID-19 result comes," he said.

Karmakar was part of a team building the hill highway connecting Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

Youth Congress district secretary Martin George, a native of Mallom, said he accompanied the police to help them in the inquest. "But we could not get near the morgue because of the foul smell," he said.

George said the hospital did not even show the respect we reserve for criminals hanged to death.

"The hospital had the address and phone numbers of the deceased but still did not bother to contact them," he said.

George had accompanied the sub-inspector at the time of inquest.

Youth Congress protest

Meanwhile, the Youth Congress on Wednesday took out a march to the District Hospital against the alleged apathy of the health officials.

The police arrested the 10 Youth Congress protestors and let them off on bail.

George said the District Hospital would conveniently send bodies to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital rather than arranging private freezers at its morgue.

On Monday, there were two bodies in the morgue from the Vellarikkundu police limit.

George had spent money from his pocket to arrange an ambulance to shift the body of a woman, who died by suicide suicide, to the government hospital in Trikaripur.

Karmakar's body was taken to Pariyaram Medical College late in the evening.

"But the hospital refused to keep the body in the freezer because the body had started decomposing," said Vellarikkundu inspector Premsadan.

The body remained in an open room till 10 am on Tuesday when the postmortem was scheduled.

Heartbreaking for family 

After the postmortem, the body was handed over to his brother-in-law Sumayya, who came in an ambulance from West Bengal to take the last remains back home.

But the condition of the body was so bad that it had to be cremated in Payambalam public crematorium in Kannur district, said an officer.

Samaresh Karmakar's wife Shikha had sent her brother Sumayya to Kasaragod to bring home the body.

He with the help of two other ambulance drivers drove 2,350 km to reach Kanhangad from Santipur in West Bengal.

He reached the District Hospital in Kanhangad Monday morning. "What he saw was the decomposing body of Samaresh with blood oozing through the nose and ears," said George.

After the postmortem at Pariyaram Medical College, Sumayya was inconsolable when told he could not take the last remains Karmakar back home.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Migrant workers
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Zydus to enter human trials
Patients can be seen sitting beside body of a suspected COVID-19 victim at OGH (Photo | EPS)
Reality of Hyderabad hospital: Suspected COVID-19 patients forced to share ward with dead
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp