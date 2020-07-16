Rajeev Sadanandan appointed CM’s adviser on Covid fight for three months

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has appointed Rajeev Sadanandan, former additional chief secretary (health and family welfare), as the CM’s adviser to combat Covid-19 pandemic. The appointment is for three months and he will not be drawing any salary. Rajeev retired in May last year. The government order issued by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta states that Rajeev will be working on an honorary basis and work in close coordination with the chief secretary and principal secretary (health and family welfare).

The Tourism department will provide a chauffeur-driven government vehicle for his official journeys during the three-month period. Rajeev is currently the CEO of Tata Trust-funded Health Systems Transformation Platform. In April, the government had set up a two-member expert committee to look into the Sprinklr deal comprising M Madhavan Nambiar, former civil aviation secretary and former secretary, information technology, Government of India, as its chairman and Rajeev as its member. Rajeev had played a significant role in containing the Nipah virus in 2018 and in tackling the health situation that followed the 2018 Kerala floods.