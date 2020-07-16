Surgery turns nightmare for Thrissur man as senior doctor leaves forceps inside body

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Joseph Paul, a native of Kanimangalam in Thrissur, approached the Government Medical College Hospital in Thrissur for a pancreatic surgery as he couldn't afford it in a private hospital. That was the beginning of an ordeal lasting more than a month for the 55-year-old.

Negligence on the part of a senior doctor who performed the surgery resulted in Joseph undergoing another surgery to remove the forceps that was left in his body.

His family has lodged a complaint with the Principal of the medical college and Superintendent of the medical college hospital seeking a probe into the allegations against Dr Pauly T Joseph.

According to Bindu, wife of the patient, "We first consulted a doctor in a private hospital at Koorkkenchery as my husband suffered from hepatitis. The doctor thus suggested surgery to remove a pancreatic infection. Since we could not afford it in a private hospital, we decided to do it in a government medical college."

Joseph Paul first consulted Dr Praveen, a gastroenterologist at the medical college, who referred him to Dr Pauly. Instead of meeting Dr Pauly at the medical college, Joseph was called to Santhi Hospital, Kodakara, for consultation. After primary examinations, surgery was fixed but the family had to give Rs 10,000 in person to Dr Pauly for it.

"The surgery was conducted on May 5. Later, the doctor said that there was presence of feces in the bile duct and hence another surgery was performed on May 12. My husband got discharged from hospital on May 30. After two weeks, when a CT scan was conducted on him, suddenly the junior doctor came and told us that there was infection in his intestine and another surgery should be performed. We got suspicious and shared it with other family members and friends. Before the surgery, we came back home and conducted an X-ray at another private hospital," said Bindu.

Though Bindu had asked Dr Pauly what exactly was wrong, the doctor didn't give a clear answer and urged them to perform the surgery without delay.

The X-ray revealed the presence of the forceps inside Joseph's body following which he was taken to Aswini Hospital where surgery was performed to remove the forceps on July 9.

"Even after removing the forceps from his body, we talked to Dr. Pauly who just ignored the seriousness of the issue. What if something went wrong and affected the health of my husband? Why did he ask for money to perform a surgery at the government hospital? From our days at the medical college, we came to know that he has been taking money from other patients as well," added Bindu.

On being approached for a response, the medical college hospital authorities were unavailable.