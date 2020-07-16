STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thiruvananthapuram to get 750-bed CFLTC, cases likely to go up in Malappuram: CM

He added that more cases in the capital district have been reported from Manikkavilakam, Poonthura and Puthenpally.

The greenfield stadium at Karyavattom in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital district which is witnessing a spurt in Covid-19 cases, especially due to contact transmission, will soon get a 750-bed Covid First-Line Treatment Centre (CFLTC) with all facilities. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the CFLTC is being set up on a war footing and it will come up at the Sports Hub, Karyavattom. He added that in Kannur, Thrissur and Alappuzha where defence personnel got infected, special intervention has been made to prevent further spread.

“In Thiruvananthapuram, the situation continues to remain serious. In Poonthura, where a large community cluster was formed, a temporary hospital has been set up at Poonthura St Thomas HSS. Dengue fever is another major threat that the district faces. The CFLTC that will come up at Sports Hub can accommodate 500 to 750 patients at a time. A swab collection point will be there,” said the CM.

He added that more cases in the capital district have been reported from Manikkavilakam, Poonthura and Puthenpally. In the case of Ernakulam, cases are mostly from Aluva, Chellanam and Keezhmadu panchayats. For providing healthcare to non-Covid patients in Chellanam panchayat a mobile medical team has also been deputed. In Idukki, Rajakkad reported most cases on the day. It includes death also. 
“Another spot of botheration is the infection transmission among defence personnel,” he said. 

61 employees test positive in hypermarket
T’Puram: Sixty-one employees of Ramachandran Hypermarket and Textiles at Attakulangara, Thiruvananthapuram, tested positive for Covid on Wednesday. “The tests were reportedly done only for the male staff. More tests among the rest of the staff will be done on Thursday. They were living in cramped spaces together for some time now. We have a serious situation at hand. Countless people had visited the shop and they had also undertaken home delivery,” said a district administration official.

Thiruvananthapuram  Covid-19 Malappuram
