Man-animal conflict: Kerala HC notice to Centre, state

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Centre and state government on a petition seeking directive to take measures, including establishing water trough and check dams, inside forests to prevent wild animals from straying into human settlements.

According to the petitioner, Gaurav Tewari from Canada, he had filed the petition against the backdrop of the recent incident in which a pregnant elephant had died in the state after it reportedly consumed food stuffed with crackers.

Senior Advocate M Ramesh Chander, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that many wild animals are victims of brutal attacks by humans. It is during summer that the animals stray into human habitations mainly to quench their thirst.

While straying into these areas, it was natural that they might stumble on cultivated areas. This has been taking place in several states. Most of the state governments had taken measures to keep these wild animals confined to the forest.

However, in Kerala, steps were taken only after a jumbo attacked a person. The state government is duty bound to take effective measures to safeguard the wildlife of the country. The petitioner also pointed out that erection of electric fencing to prevent wild animals from straying into the human habitations is barbaric.